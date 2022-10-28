Elon Musk plans to take over the role of CEO at Twitter after firing Parag Agrawal. Moreover, Musk also plans to reverse the lifetime bans on users' blocked accounts. Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, Top Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde: Report.

Check Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Elon Musk to become Twitter CEO and reverse lifetime bans — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 28, 2022

