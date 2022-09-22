Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said that "any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine." "The Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk) republics and other territories will be accepted into Russia," Medvedev added.

Check Tweet:

