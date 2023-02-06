A second earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck a wide area of Turkey after a powerful 7.8-magnitude quake hit the country earlier today. Further details are awaited. More than 1,500 people have died and hundreds others were injured in Turkey and Syria after the massive earthquake struck the two countries. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 360 People Killed After Strong Quake Knocks Down Residential Buildings in Many Parts.

BREAKING: Second 7.5 magnitude earthquake in central Turkey — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 6, 2023

Another fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, reports Turkey's Anadolu news agency citing country's disaster agency pic.twitter.com/7deOAR14nr — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

