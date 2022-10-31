"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in his tweet. Twitter users would have to subscribe to Blue tick at $20 a month or lose their Verification badges if the project moves forward, according to the report. Jack Dorsey To Take On Elon Musk’s Twitter With New App: Report.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Twitter will charge $20 a month for verification badge — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 31, 2022

