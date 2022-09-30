Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that Ukraine will apply for NATO membership. The move comes immediately after Russia formally annexed four Ukrainian regions. In a video update, Zelensky said Ukraine was “taking a decisive step for entire security of free nations”. Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares Annexation of Ukrainian Territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, Says 'There Are Four New Regions of Russia'.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Ukraine will apply for NATO membership, President Zelensky says — BNO News (@BNONews) September 30, 2022

