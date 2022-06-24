US Senate late on Thursday, June 24 passed a gun control bill in a 65-33 vote. The bill earned support from all 50 Senate Democrats as well as 15 Republicans.

BREAKING: US Senate passes gun control bill — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)