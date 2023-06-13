Pakistan's top ride-hailing and mobility app Bykea has been reportedly hacked. Several users took to social media to confirm the news and share screenshots of the "abusive" messages they received while logging in to the app."Pakistan top ride-hailing, mobility app Byeka gets hacked. Users recieve this message," one user said while sharing the screenshot of the app. A second user wrote, "Message from Bykea: Their third-party communication tool got hacked." Meanwhile, Bykea issued an official statement saying that their third-party communication tool got hacked. "Byeka app is fully functional and safe to use," the statement read. Pakistan: Severe Acute Malnutrition Among Infants Stand at 14%.

Mobility App Byeka Gets Hacked

Pakistan top ride-hailing, mobility app Byeka gets hacked. Users recieve this message ,,,, pic.twitter.com/EUitfMvpbk — Subrat Upadhyay 🕊️ ✪ (@SubratUpadhyay4) June 13, 2023

Users Recieve This Message

Pakistan top ride-hailing, mobility app Byeka gets hacked. Users recieve this message pic.twitter.com/iwsDKXvUwl — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 13, 2023

Official Statement from Bykea

Message from Bykea: Their third party communication tool got hacked. pic.twitter.com/eT6OQ1cx3Q — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) June 13, 2023

