On Monday, Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran for allegedly violating human rights, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police". In a statement, the Canadian government said, "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody." Amini died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab".

Egregious Actions Committed by Iran’s So-Called ‘Morality Police’

