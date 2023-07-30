In an unfortunate incident that took place in Canada, a small plane crashed in Alberta. As per news agency BNO News, the small plane reportedly crashed into Mount Bogart in Alberta. All six people on board the plane were allegedly killed in the accident. As per news reports, the small plane crashed on Friday night in the mountains west of Calgary. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said five passengers and one pilot were onboard the aircraft. The aircraft left Springbank Airport near Calgary around 9 pm MT en route to Salmon Arm, B.C., for a church function. Canada Wildfire: Alberta Announces Emergency Wildfires Rage, Thousands Flee Home (Watch Video).

Plane Crashes in Canada

Small plane crashes into Mount Bogart in Alberta, Canada, killing all 6 people on board — BNO News (@BNONews) July 29, 2023

