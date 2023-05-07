Alberta in Canada on Saturday declared a state of emergency as wildfires raged. Due to this, tens of thousands of Albertans have been forced to evacuate their home. Local media reported that by Saturday 5 pm Mountain Time (7 pm ET), more than 25,000 residents had been evacuated, with 110 active wildfires across the province and 36 out of control. Floods, Wildfires in Western Canada Displace Thousands.

Canada Wildfire:

