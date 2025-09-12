On Thursday, September 11, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a new video of Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter. Sharing video evidence of the suspect at large in Charlie Kirk's assassination, the clip released by the FBI shows the assassin running across the roof of a building and later jumping off the structure. The CCTV footage shows the shooter fleeing the crime scene moments after a single bullet pierced through the US conservative activist's neck. As the video moves further, the suspect is seen entering a wooded area on the Utah Valley University campus after the shooting incident. "Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. The shooter's weapon and ammunition were recovered from a wooded area near the university," the FBI said. Charlie Kirk Assassination: Congresswoman Deborah Ross Condemns Conservative Activist’s Murder, Says ‘Violence Has No Place in Country’.

FBI Releases Video of Shooter Who Killed Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a… pic.twitter.com/hDVVFKUhYl — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

CCTV Footage Shows Charlie Kirk's Assassin Fleeing the Crime Scene

