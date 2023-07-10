In a shocking incident that took place in China, one teacher and two parents were allegedly stabbed to death in South China, Besides the teachers and parents, three students were also stabbed to death at a kindergarten in Lianjiang, south China. After the incident, police officials said that they arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu. The stabbing incident took place on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT). Police called the incident a case of "intentional assault". China Stabbing: 16 Children Injured in Knife Attack on Kindergarten in Southern Guangxi.

Stabbing Incident in Lianjiang, South China

