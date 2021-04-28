Guangxi, April 28: An unidentified person staged a knife attack on a kindergarten in China's southern Guangxi autonomous region, leaving 16 children and two nursery teachers injured, the China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the city of Beiliu at around 2 pm local time.

The condition of the two children is assessed as grave. US: Stabbing Incident at Church in California's San Jose, Two Killed.

The police detained the suspected who was identified as a 24-year-old local resident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)