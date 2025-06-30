Cocaine-filled boxes worth USD 2 Million were recovered from two beaches in the United States. (Photo credits: X/@WCSOFL)

A shocking incident has come to light from the United States, where cocaine-filled boxes worth USD 2 million washed ashore on two beaches in the country. The first incident took place in Alabama, where swimmers found a floating bundle at Baldwin County Beach. The bundles included 50 bricks of cocaine wrapped in black plastic. Cops said that the cocaine weighed 110 lbs and could sell for USD 1.5 million. The second incident occurred at the Walton County Beach in Florida and came to light when a beachgoer discovered nearly half a million dollars of cocaine. Walton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident and said that the 25 kilos marked with Yosemite Sam were confiscated and logged into evidence. Officials also urged people to touch suspicious packages. "The contents could be extremely harmful," the post on X read. Idaho Shooting: 2 Killed in Sniper Ambush at Canfield Mountain As Firefighters and Police Officers Come Under Siege From Rifle Fire in Kootenai County Near Coeur d'Alene (Videos).

Cocaine Washes Up on Baldwin County Beach in Alabama

🇺🇸 $1.5M IN COCAINE WASHES UP ON AN ALABAMA BEACH Swimmers in Fort Morgan found a floating bundle. Inside were 50 bricks of cocaine wrapped in black plastic. Police say it weighed 110 lbs and could sell for $1.5 million. Not the first time this has happened along Gulf Shores,… pic.twitter.com/T3JwpsiGL9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 30, 2025

Do Not Touch Any Suspicious Packages, Says Walton County

This morning, a beachgoer discovered nearly a half a million dollars of cocaine washed up on a Walton County Beach. The 25 kilos marked with Yosemite Sam were confiscated and logged into evidence. While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers,… pic.twitter.com/5n5hFUtyy6 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 29, 2025

