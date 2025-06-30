Boise, Jun 30: Firefighters were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community on Sunday, killing at least two people and unleashing barrages of gunfire over several hours in an attack the governor called a “heinous” assault. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 pm (local time), and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

Sheriff Bob Norris said officials believe the two people killed were fire personnel. He didn't know if anyone else was shot. “We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.” People are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others were still up there. Western Idaho Residents Urged to Shelter in Place Due to 'active Shooter Situation, Authorities Say.

Firefighters Ambushed and Shot at Kootenai County Near Coeur d'Alene in Idaho

Shooting Could Last for Days, Say Police

Governor Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more," Little said on X. Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back. “I'm hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralise, because they're not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff said. US Shooting: 7 Injured in Gunfire at Park in Washington State, Police Say ‘Dispute Between 2 Groups Escalated to Gunshots’.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 6.5 km north of downtown Coeur d'Alene. The fire was still active, Norris said. “It's going to keep burning. Can't put any resources on it right now," he said. The FBI has responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

“It remains an active, and very dangerous scene,” he wrote in a post on X.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails.