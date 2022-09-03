The pilot who stole a small aircraft from Mississippi's Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into Walmart has been identified as Cory Wayne Patterson. Reportedly, Patterson landed the plane without causing any injuries. However, police believe that Patterson does not have a legitimate flying license or he is a licensed pilot. Police Chief John Quaka on Saturday said "this is an ongoing investigation. At 5:08 am, Cory Wayne Patterson stole an airplane and took off from airport." Is Cory Patterson, Tupelo Airport Employee and Pilot of Stolen Plane Threatening to Crash It Into Walmart? Facebook Post Dedicated to Parents and Sister Go Viral!.

Check Tweet:

Police Chief John Quaka says this is an ongoing investigation. 5:08 a.m. Cory Wayne Patterson stole an airplane and took off from airport. He has some flight instruction. They do not believe he is a licensed pilot. — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) September 3, 2022

Check It:

Police identify man who stole plane in Mississippi as Cory Wayne Patterson who had "some flight instruction" and fueled aircraft at the airport as an employee. The plane was full of fuel when he stole it. LIVE NOW https://t.co/Hs95vLGLBP — Al Tompkins (@atompkins) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)