In the latest development, some reports are saying that the hijacker who stole a plane from Tupelo airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart has been identified as Cory Patterson. A while ago, patterson updated a cryptic post on Facebook. "Sorry everyone. Never actually wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn’t your fault. Goodbye," wrote Patterson. According to reports, the aircraft is lingering west of Tippah County lake, just north of Ripley. Meanwhile, the local authorities have adviced residents to avoid that area until an all-clear is given. US: Pilot Over Tupelo Threatens To Crash Hijacked Plane Into Walmart in Mississippi, Watch Video.

Check Facebook Post:

Check Tweet:

La police vient de dévoiler l’identité du pilote: Cory Patterson, 29 ans, originaire de Shannon dans le Mississippi. Il a publié un message sur Facebook: pic.twitter.com/DCJwflzU2x — Théo Laubry 🇺🇸 (@TheoLaubry) September 3, 2022

Check Tweet:

Apparently this man Cory Patterson is the 29 year old who has hijacked the plane #N342ER pic.twitter.com/UdoPOJTCnQ — Pallious (@pallious) September 3, 2022

Check Tweet:

Multiple law enforcement, airport and local authorities are identifying the subject as Cory Patterson of Shannon. pic.twitter.com/A5GLo8BH1U — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

