Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed the new foreign secretary on Monday, November 13. The appointment of Cameron comes after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary by UK PM Rishi Sunak. Rishi Sunak's office said, "The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK". David Cameron was the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016 before quitting after losing the Brexit referendum. He replaces James Cleverly- who was appointed interior minister. Suella Braverman Sacked: UK PM Rishi Sunak Reportedly Sacks Indian-Origin Home Secretary.

The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/r9fL9dIgzs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

