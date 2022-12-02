In a heart-wrenching incident, a crocodile killed and ate a boy in front of his horrified father while out fishing off the coast of Lahad Datu in Sabah, Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father tried to rescue his son but the boy dragged the croc into the depths. In the attack, the father also suffered serious head and body injuries. Reportedly, he has been taken to the Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the boy is still missing and the police have launched search operations. The incident startled and shocked the locals. Video: Elephant Goes on Rampage, Attacks People and Damages Bikes in Kerala’s Malappuram.

Disturbing Video, Viewer Discretion Advised:

