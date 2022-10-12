Incidents of human-animal conflicts are not new to India and several incidents of animal attacks surface every now and then. One such incident has come to light from Kerala where a huge elephant went berserk and attacked the locals present on road. The wild animal then hit the bikes parked near the establishment. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Animal Attack in Karnataka: Kodagu Forest Officials Launch Hunt After Tiger Kills Two Buffaloes in Harihara Village.

Elephant Goes Berserk in Kerala:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)