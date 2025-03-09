A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump attacking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the video, Donald Trump is seen holding Volodymyr Zelenskyy accountable over US aid to Ukraine. "He took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby", Trump said. He also said that he thinks Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not grateful. The development comes after the Ukrainian President shared details of the upcoming meeting between American and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia for negotiating peace talks as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. Ukraine ‘Determined To End War’ With Russia for Lasting Peace, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Donald Trump Attacks Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump demeans Zelenskyy: "He took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby ... I just don't think he's grateful ... he's talking about the fact they fought, and they have this bravery, because somebody has to use the weapons." pic.twitter.com/Cn2vwbfaPo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2025

