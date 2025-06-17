Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump demanded the “unconditional surrender” of Iran’s “so-called Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.” Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump issued a stern warning, claiming that the United States knows exactly where Khamenei is hiding. He cautioned that while America's patience is “wearing thin”, the US would not “take him out” for now. "We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Donald Trump's post read. In a follow-up post, he added in all caps: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” The statement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, as the Iran-Israel conflict enters its fifth day. ‘Complete Control Over Iran Skies’: Donald Trump Claims US Has Taken Over Iranian Airspace Amid Conflict With Israel.

Donald Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' of Iran

