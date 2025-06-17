US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has taken complete and total control of the skies over Iran. In a Tuesday Truth Social post, Trump said that while Iran has good sky trackers and defense equipment, in high quantities, "it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.'" "Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," he added. Iran launches new wave of missiles against Israel, Iranian state media reported, as the conflict enters its fifth day. Israel-Iran Conflict: IRCG Carries Out Strikes at ‘Key Israeli Intelligence Sites’ in Tel Aviv and Mossad Facilities.

Donald Trump Claims US Has Taken Over Iranian Airspace

We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured "stuff." Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA. — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 17, 2025

