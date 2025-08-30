US President Donald Trump is 'perfectly fine' and is scheduled to play golf on Saturday morning, August 29, Axiom reported, citing an official. Earlier today, rumours claiming that US President Donald Trump had died circulated widely on social media platforms. However, the speculation has no official basis. Trump was last seen earlier this week at a cabinet meeting on August 26, and the White House has issued no confirmation of any health emergency. Search terms like "Is Trump dead?" and "Trump is dead" remained the top trend on the internet as the internet flooded with concerns over the President's health. ‘Trump Is Dead’ Rumours Go Viral on X: Is Donald Trump Actually Dead or Victim of Death Hoax? Unverified Claims Fuel Conspiracy Over US President’s Health.

Donald Trump Is Perfectly Fine and Will Play Golf, Says US Official

BREAKING: Senior official says Trump is perfectly fine and will go out to play golf today, according to Axios report, amid widespread but baseless social media speculation about his health. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 30, 2025

Donald Trump Will Play Golf This

A U.S. official tells me: Trump is OK. Will play Golf this morning — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 30, 2025

