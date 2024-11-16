Donald Trump has named Karoline Leavitt, 27, as his White House press secretary, making her the youngest person to hold the position. Leavitt previously served as Trump’s campaign press secretary and is currently a spokesperson for his transition team. Her appointment breaks the record set by Ronald Ziegler, who became Richard Nixon’s press secretary at 29 in 1969. Trump praised Leavitt’s communication skills, calling her “smart” and “tough,” and expressed confidence in her ability to deliver his administration’s message effectively. Leavitt’s political experience includes working as an assistant press secretary during Trump’s first term and as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has been nominated as UN ambassador. She also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022. Leavitt will now face the media as the face of the White House. Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Picks Steven Cheung As White House Communications Director.

Donald Trump Names Karoline Leavitt As Youngest Ever White House Press Secretary

BREAKING - Donald Trump announces Karoline Leavitt as the White House Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/OQmBw6fOTa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2024

