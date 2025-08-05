US President Donald Trump threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs on India within 24 hours, accusing the country of “fueling the war machine” by importing Russian oil. Speaking to CNBC on August 5, Trump said, "India has not been a good trading partner because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them." He continued, "So, we settled on 25% but I think I am going to raise that substantially within the next 24 hours because they are buying Russian Oil, they are fueling the war machine." "And If they are going to do that, then I am not gonna be happy," Trump added. This comes hours after India’s strong rebuttal to US and EU criticism, calling it “unjustified” as India’s imports are driven by global market shifts. The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that India will protect its national interests despite the mounting trade tensions. ‘Unjustified and Unreasonable’: India Slams US, EU’s ‘Double Standards’ on Russian Oil Imports, Highlights Their Own Trade With Russia.

Donald Trump Warns of Tariff Spike on India Within 24 Hours

#Breaking | 'I think I am going to raise India's tariffs substantially in the next 24 hours', says U.S. President Donald Trump to CNBC#TrumpTariffs #IndiaUSTrade #indiaustradedeal pic.twitter.com/Yt9jpGFwpn — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 5, 2025

Donald Trump Says India is Fueling the War Machine

JUST IN - Trump says India is buying the Russian oil and fueling the war machine — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 5, 2025

India 'Not a Good Trading Partner,' Says Donald Trump

BREAKING: Trump says he is not happy with India, will increase tariffs on India in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/PU5xfxjqEp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 5, 2025

