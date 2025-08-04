The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the US and European Union (EU) for their "double standards" on Russian oil imports, calling it "unjustified and unreasonable." In a statement on August 4, the MEA said India’s purchases were driven by market realities, noting that the West itself continues large-scale trade with Russia, including energy imports. The MEA pointed out that the US still buys uranium and palladium from Russia, while the EU recorded over 84 billion euros in trade with Moscow across multiple sectors in 2023–24. The MEA further stated that India’s imports from Russia were a necessity due to global market shifts after the Ukraine conflict and were encouraged by the US itself. Despite such criticism, India affirmed that it would protect its national interests and economic security. India’s imports, it stressed, were aimed at ensuring affordable energy for its people and were not driven by profit. The sharp response follows US President Donald Trump’s allegation that India was profiting from Russian oil and threatening higher tariffs in retaliation. Donald Trump Accuses India of Selling Russian Oil in Open Market for ‘Big Profits’, Threatens To Raise Tariffs.

MEA Slams US, EU Over Russia Oil Trade Remarks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)