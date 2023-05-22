An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar today. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck Myanmar at around 8:15 am. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Myanmar Raises Death Toll from Cyclone Mocha to 54, but Full Extent of Damage Still Unknown.

Quake Hits Myanmar

