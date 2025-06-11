In a surprising twist, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, June 11, took to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and said he regretted some of his posts against US President Donald Trump last week. “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Elon Musk posted on X. Last week, Elon Musk and Donald Trump engaged in a public fued on social media over TV interviews and X posts after the former left his role in the government and criticised the US Government's new tax bill proposal. Elon Musk Donald Trump Break-Up: From Epstein Files Claim to Contract Cancellation Threat and SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Decommissioning Announcement, Know All the 'Big Beautiful Bombs' Dropped.

Elon Musk ‘Regrets Some of His Posts’ on US President Donald Trump

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

