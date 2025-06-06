Washington DC, June 6: All is not well between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump as the two seem to be going through a "break-up" literally. Today, June 6, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a bombshell on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that the US President is named in the Epstein files. In a post, Elon Musk explained why the records remain sealed. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Notably, Elon Musk's post came hours after Donald Trump criticised the Tesla CEO over his opposition to the controversial "Big Beautiful Bill". As the two continue to exchange barbs and attack each other, let's take a look at the "big beautiful bombs" dropped so far as Elon Musk-Donald Trump break-up gets glier with each passing day.

It must be remembered that the fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump began shortly after the passage of the controversial legislation, which the Tesla CEO slammed as "The Big Ugly Bill". Post this, when Tesla's stocks fell, Musk accused the Trump administration of betraying those who backed it. On June 5, Elon Musk launched an assault on Donald Trump's flagship spending legislation and urged Americans to lobby Congress to "KILL the BILL". This came days after he departed from the Donald Trump administration. Responding to Musk, US President Donald Trump said that he was "disappointed" with Elon Musk after his former advisor lambasted the president's signature bill. Elon Musk Predicts Recession in Second Half of 2025, Says Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump Will Cause It Amid Their Public Feud Over GOP Tax Bill.

Elon Musk Announces Decommissioning of SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft

In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Donald Trump Threatens To Cancel Contracts, Elon Musk Reacts

Donald Trump went on to suggest that Elon Musk misses being in the White House and has "Trump derangement syndrome." Amid the growing hostility between them, US President Donald Trump launched a salvo of attack on Elon Musk Thursday, June 5, calling the tech billionaire “CRAZY” and hinting at ending Tesla’s government contracts. In a fiery post on Truth Social, the US President claimed Elon Musk was "wearing thin" during his time while heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "I asked him to leave," Trump said. Attacking Elon Musk, the US President suggested terminating Elon Musk's governmental subsidies and contracts. "I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" he added. However, the attack did not go well with Musk, who said that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.

Musk Agrees to Donald Trump's Impeachment

Tesla CEO Says Truth Will Come Out

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk Wants Trump Impeached

Today, June 6, Elon Musk dropped a "big bomb" claiming that US President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. In a post on X, Musk said that the Epstein files have not been made public because the US President's name is mentioned in them. "Have a nice day, DJT!" Trump said in his post.

Musk Warns of Recession

Amid the deteriorating relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO also warned of a recession. Taking to the microblogging site, Musk said that the United States would enter a recession in the second half of 2025 due to Trump’s newly proposed tariffs. "The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year," Musk added. Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Went ‘Crazy’, US President Suggests Terminating Tesla CEO’s Federal Contracts To ‘Save Billions and Billions of Dollars’.

Will Elon Musk form New Political Party?

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Formation of a New Political Party

The Tesla CEO has also suggested forming a new political party aimed at representing the "80% in the middle" class. Sharing a poll, Elon Musk asked his followers, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?" with a simple yes or no choice. The poll came amid the ongoing tensions between Musk and Trump after the latter criticised Musk’s opposition to his tax and spending bill, dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill". However, Elon Musk responded by stating that Donald Trump would have lost the election without his support.

As the Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud continues to grow, it remains to be seen what happens next. With Tesla stocks taking a hit, will Elon Musk end his break-up with Donald Trump, or will fresh salvos be fired again? Only time will answer.

