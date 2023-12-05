Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by his office on Tuesday, December 5. His office also said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has tested positive for COVID-19 but remains healthy enough to hold online meetings. The Presidential Communications Office said on its Facebook page that President Ferdinand Marcos will be isolated for five days, reports Reuters. However, the statement did not mention when he tested positive for the coronavirus. Philippines' Marcos Refuses to Cooperate with ICC.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr Tests Positive for COVID-19

NEW: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)