A high-speed train collided with a lorry at a level crossing in Meteren, the Netherlands, leaving five people injured in a dramatic crash caught on video. The incident occurred on October 30 when the truck reversed onto the tracks just as the barriers began to descend. Moments later, the incoming train slammed into the vehicle at high speed, scattering pears from the truck’s cargo across the area. Fortunately, all five occupants sustained only minor injuries, while the 200 train passengers escaped unharmed. Video released by train operator ProRail shows the shocking impact. Netherlands: PM Dick Schoof To Lead Caretaker Government After Geert Wilders’ Party Quits Coalition Over Migration Policy, Says Report.

High-Speed Train Smashes Into Truck in the Netherlands

Gosh! What an impact! Happened in Netherlands, the high-speed train crashed into a truck attempting to cross the level crossing. Five people have been reported injured. pic.twitter.com/rlpc7Latgn — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

