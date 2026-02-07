Babar Azam has been going through a dismal run of form in the Pakistan national cricket team, and he continues to be in a slump during the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands, scoring 15 off 18 as Salman Ali Agha and Co chased 149 to win. Azam went for the expansive drive but perished, handing a simple catch at mid on off Roelof van der Merwe's bowling, putting Pakistan in a spot of bother. Azam Fans were frustrated and took to social media to share Babar Azam's funny memes, which, as usual, went viral. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1.

Greatest Non-Striker

Babar Azam is the greatest non-striker of the cricket ball. King for a reason 😁 #BabarAzam #PAKvsNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/C6fNwfiLmR — Amir Hussain 🍁 (@its_amir__) February 7, 2026

Blame Selectors, Not Me

Meet Babar Azam. - His peak came when no big team was playing cricket, yes in lockdown. - PCB invited Zimbabwe and Z team of Sri Lanka to prove the have a GOAT batsman. - Today he failed to chase 48 in 48 against Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/7MuAtDJCLA — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 7, 2026

Babar Azam's Bat Respected Bowlers

At the opening of the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam’s bat spoke but the sound was so soft that the bowlers stayed completely relaxed😂 18 balls, 15 runs #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/gV7vyOhZnG — Naseebul khan (@ncn2164) February 7, 2026

Babar 'Guran' Azam

King Bobzy Is Back

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)