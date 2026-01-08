Katy Perry started 2026 with a post that instantly grabbed attention on social media. The singer shared a carousel of pictures from her holiday celebrations, giving fans a glimpse into her Christmas and New Year moments. What surprised many was seeing cosy photos with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the same post where she also tagged her ex-fiance Orlando Bloom. The mix of personal moments left fans curious and sparked lively reactions online. While Katy did not explain much in the caption, the photos quickly became a talking point among her followers. The post offered a peek into her “Holidaze” celebrations with loved ones and showed her fun, carefree mood as she stepped into the new year. Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official About Relationship With Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau (See Post).

Katy Perry’s 2026 Instagram Post Goes Viral – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Katy Perry’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)