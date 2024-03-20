A fire broke out on the roof of a highrise near the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, filling the New York skyline with smoke. The fire broke out on the roof of a 72-story building on Greenwich Street near Albany Street. In the videos, thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a nearby building. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited. New York Fire: One Dead, 17 Injured as Blaze Erupts in Apartment Building in New York City.

Fire in New York

Smoke Near World Trade Centre

