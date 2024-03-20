A fire broke out on the roof of a highrise near the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, filling the New York skyline with smoke. The fire broke out on the roof of a 72-story building on Greenwich Street near Albany Street. In the videos, thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a nearby building. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited. New York Fire: One Dead, 17 Injured as Blaze Erupts in Apartment Building in New York City.

Fire in New York

#BREAKING: HEAVY SMOKE AND FLAMES IGNITE NEAR WORLD TRADE CENTER - DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN ENGULFED. Firefighters swarm the scene, battling a high-rise rooftop blaze. The heart of New York's Financial District witnesses a dramatic fight against time & fire.#NewYork #Manhattan… pic.twitter.com/U20ShyCgyH — Genius Bot X (@GeniusBotX) March 20, 2024

Smoke Near World Trade Centre

🚨#BREAKING: Heavy Smoke and Flames Spotted Near World Trade Center Following High-Rise Rooftop Fire ⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Currently, numerous firefighters are on the scene in the downtown Manhattan Financial District near the World Trade Center, working to extinguish a… pic.twitter.com/kW5Vj4OFF3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)