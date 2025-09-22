US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a rare public appearance together at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21. The sighting comes months after their explosive fallout marked by bitter social media exchanges and public accusations. Photos and videos from the State Farm Stadium showed the two shaking hands and briefly conversing at a private box. The White House shared a picture of the duo on X with the caption, "POTUS x @ElonMusk…For Charlie," while Musk also posted a similar image with the same words "For Charlie," signalling unity in grief despite past hostilities. Thousands of mourners gathered at the venue to pay their respects to Kirk, a rising conservative influencer. Kirk, aged 31, was assassinated on September 10, with police arresting 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who now faces murder charges. Donald Trump Declares ‘Antifa’ a ‘Major Terrorist Organisation’ Days After Charlie Kirk Assassination.

JUST IN: President Trump and Elon Musk spotted together at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. pic.twitter.com/2nOigQCbJn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 21, 2025

