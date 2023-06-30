As President Emmanuel Macron battled to contain an escalating crisis brought on by the fatal police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic check, France experienced unrest expand to major cities in a third night of riots on Thursday. In France, 40,000 police officers were deployed, about four times as many as were mobilised on Wednesday, but there were few indications that official efforts to de-escalate the violence would calm the intense unrest. Instances of riots and unrest were reported in cities such as Aubervilliers, Bordeaux, Clichy, and Marseille. France Riots: Paris-Area Town Imposes Overnight Curfew in Response to Rioting Over Police Killing of Teen.

France Riots New Videos

NOW - Looting, violent riots spread to several cities in France. The situation is out of control in parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/ngsGcVVNol — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 30, 2023

Looting and arson being reported in multiple cities across France, as riots continue for a 3rd night pic.twitter.com/QB2Dy423um — BNO News (@BNONews) June 30, 2023

Violence Spreads to Several Cities in France

BREAKING: Massive fire at bus depot in Aubervilliers, France, amid ongoing riots.pic.twitter.com/KPDKChYyo1 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

BREAKING: French police firing at rioters in Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/hi24HxThQV — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

BREAKING: Rioters try to burn down the town hall in Clichy, France. pic.twitter.com/SxxIZyw8Y9 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

BREAKING: Footage from riots in Marseille, France.pic.twitter.com/AIGALSwkL1 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

