Nanterre, June 29: A Paris region town of 54,000 people says it's putting an overnight curfew in place, stretching through the weekend, in response to rioting triggered by the deadly police shooting of a suburban teenager. Paris Riots Videos: 150 People Arrested as Protests Continue Against Shooting of Teenager by Police in France.

The town of Clamart, in the French capital's southwest suburbs, announced the extraordinary measure on Thursday in a statement on its website. France Riots Video: Rioters Attempt to Cut Out ATM Machine at Protest Site Near Paris as Unrest Flares up For Second Night Over Teenager's Killing.

It said the overnight curfew would start at 9 pm and last until 6 am – from Thursday night through to Monday. It cited “the risk of new public order disturbances” for the decision, after two nights of urban unrest. “Clamart is a safe and calm town, we are determined that it stay that way,” it said.

