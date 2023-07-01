Amid the ongoing protest in France over the alleged killing of a teenager by the police, a video of rioters reportedly looting a motorcycle store in Lyon is going viral on social media. The 16-second video clip shows rioters storming into a motorcycle shop in Lyon amid the unrest in the country. As the video moves further, a protestor can be seen riding a motorcycle by stealing it from the store. In the end, other rioters can be seen following him as they go about looting the motorcycle store and riding bikes on the streets of Lyon. Meanwhile, rioting continues in various cities of France for a fourth night despite massive police deployment. Rioters were seen setting cars and buildings ablaze and looting stores looted. France Riots: Man Seen Eating Sandwich as Rioters and Police Clash in Nanterre, Video Sparks Funny Reactions.

Rioters Loot Motorcycle Store in France

