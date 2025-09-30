In the Donald Trump vs YouTube lawsuit, Google's YouTube has agreed to pay USD 24.5 million to settle a lawsuit that US President Donald Trump brought against the company over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 US Capitol riots, a court filing showed on Monday, September 29. According to a report in Reuters, the deal makes Google the last of the three big tech companies to resolve lawsuits Donald Trump brought in July 2021, accusing them of unlawfully silencing conservative viewpoints. Earlier this year, Meta and X (formerly Twitter) had agreed to pay to settle the lawsuits. As per the documents filed in federal court in California, USD 22 million of the settlement will be contributed to the Trust for the National Mall, and the rest will go to other plaintiffs, including the American Conservative Union. It must be recalled that Donald Trump has not lost his YouTube account in 2021, but was suspended from uploading new videos. Later, the suspension was restored in 2023. Donald Trump Hosts Phone Call Between Israel and Qatar; PM Benjamin Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Regret’ for Missile Strike.

YouTube To Pay USD 24.5 Million To Settle 2021 Lawsuit by Donald Trump

BREAKING: Youtube to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump's lawsuit from 2021 over the suspension of his account — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 29, 2025

