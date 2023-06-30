As a wave of protests rocked the nation for a third night following the deadly police shooting of a young boy that was caught on camera, more than 400 people were detained across France on Thursday. To assist in controlling the demonstrations, the RAID, France's elite police squad, was sent to the towns of Bordeaux, Lyon, Roubaix, Marseille, and Lille. Meanwhile, an amusing video has surfaced from France amid the widespread violence in the country. In a now-viral video, a man can be seen calmly eating a sandwich as rioters and the police clash in Nanterre.

Man Seen Eating Sandwich as Rioters and Police Clash

Man continues to eat his sandwich as rioters and police clash in Nanterre, France. pic.twitter.com/UAby6X5ODX — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

Video Sparks Funny Reactions

Me (now) when people are arguing about politics on twitter… pic.twitter.com/UahXdXMJx6 — Doz (@EAGLER0CK) June 30, 2023

must be one heck of a sammich 😅 — The Under Doge (@TheUnderDoge3) June 29, 2023

Nothing gets in the way of sandwich time — Strider (@Constan94619360) June 30, 2023

