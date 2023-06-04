Geisinger Health System, a health care provider based in Pennsylvania, US, laid off 47 employees from their IT department. The layoffs are part of a restructuring process due to high labour and supply costs in the past few years, said the company in a statement. ZoomInfo Layoffs: US-Based Marketing Tech Firm To Lay Off 3% of Its Workforce Globally.

Geisinger Layoffs:

