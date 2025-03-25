Han Jong-hee, Samsung Electronics co-CEO, has reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 63 years old. As per a report of Reuters, Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that its co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee has died due to cardiac arrest. Han had been overseeing the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices division and was playing a key role in the development and expansion of Samsung's products. Krishna Bharati Passes Away: Eminent Gandhian and Daughter of Noted Freedom Fighter Late Pasala Krishna Murthy Dies at 92.

Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away

