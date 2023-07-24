The Miami Police Department reacted to a hostage situation on a yacht in Florida. United States. Several people are said to have been arrested after a 'hostage situation' was reported on board a yacht in Miami, Florida. As per various news reports, the Miami police reacted to the hostage situation on the yacht in Florida. The incident is said to have taken place on July 23. Following the incident, several people were taken into custody. Reports also suggest that cops are looking into a possible heist that could have taken place on the ship. Reports also said that the 'hostage situation' took place after an armed guy took a boat captain and 18 other people hostage on a yacht. US Shocker: Teen Mother Tries to Hire Contract Killer to Murder Her Three-Year-Old Son in Miami, Arrested.

'Hostage Situation' on Board Yacht in Miami

BREAKING: Several people arrested after a 'hostage situation' on board yacht in Miami.pic.twitter.com/vklSE6bu57 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)