US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to condole the demise of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Hogan passed away at the age of 71 today, July 24. In his post, Donald Trump paid tribute to Hulk Hogan, the late wrestling legend, who had supported his return to the White House as a "great friend" and "MAGA all the way". "He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive," Trump said in his post. The US President also called Hulk Hogan a "great friend". Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Icon Whose Real Name Was Terry Gene Bollea, Passes Away at Age 71 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Donald Trump Mourns Hulk Hogan As 'Great Friend'

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.24.25 01:41 PM EST pic.twitter.com/ZeSdUavDgv — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 24, 2025

