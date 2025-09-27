An Albany man, Lorenz Kraus, 53, was arrested after confessing on live television that he killed his elderly parents and buried them in their backyard eight years ago. Speaking to CBS6 reporter Greg Floyd, Kraus described strangling his father and later killing his mother, claiming his actions were “acts of mercy” as his parents grew frail. Authorities discovered the bodies while investigating Social Security fraud; Franz and Theresia Kraus, 92 and 83 at their deaths, had continued receiving benefits. Kraus allegedly kept collecting their benefits, claiming to donate the money overseas. He faces charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse and has pleaded not guilty. Public defenders raised concerns about the televised confession affecting proceedings. The case has stunned Albany residents, prompting debates over media involvement, isolation of the elderly, and the shocking motive behind the killings. US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at Florida State University; Suspect Reportedly in Custody (Watch Videos).

Man Arrested After Admitting on Live TV to Killing Parents in US

"I buried them in their property." In an interview with CBS6 Albany, Lorenz Kraus admitted to killing his parents and burying their bodies in the backyard of their family home. pic.twitter.com/KBFysfiazs — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 27, 2025

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of a double murder. A New York man has confessed on-camera to murdering his elderly parents & burying their bodies in the backyard of their home after they went missing in 2017. In a chilling TV interview, Lorenz Kraus, 53,… pic.twitter.com/Rf5ukmNtWD — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of USA Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)