Elon Musk took to Twitter and wrote ‘I love Barbara Streisand’ after reports of Twitter suspending accounts of prominent journalists who are critical of Musk. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters who cover Elon Musk, including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and many more. Twitter Bans Accounts of Prominent Journalists Critical of Elon Musk With No Explanation

Check Tweet:

I love Barbara Streisand lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

