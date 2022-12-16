Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters who cover Elon Musk, including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and many more. The removed accounts shared a common thread of critical coverage of Musk and his management and policy decisions following his October takeover of Twitter. Twitter to Enable Organizations to Identify Which Other Accounts Associated With Them, Says Elon Musk

Check Tweet:

Twitter just banned a wave of prominent journalists with no explanation https://t.co/QpWIUXWAgx — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)