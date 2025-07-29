US President Donald Trump warned of the possibility of imposing tariffs between 20% and 25% on India as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from a five-day visit to Scotland, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as both nations work toward finalising a trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. “I think so,” Trump said Tuesday when asked if such rates were being considered, adding, “India has been a good friend, but it has imposed more tariffs than almost any other country. You just can’t do that.” ‘No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone’: EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

‘India Will Probably Face 20% to 25% Tariff': Donald Trump

BREAKING: Trump says there will be 25% tariffs on India pic.twitter.com/Qvb1kNRhfn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)