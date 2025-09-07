An Indian woman faced an emotional breakdown after being caught shoplifting at a Target store in the US on January 15, 2025. According to police, officers responded to a theft report and found the woman distressed, hyperventilating, and speaking Gujarati. Though an interpreter was offered, it was not used. Identified as a repeat shoplifter at the store, she allegedly placed items in a cart and exited without paying. During questioning, she admitted she intended to sell some goods for money. Her anxiety grew after receiving a phone call, suspected to be from her husband, and she begged officers not to mail the citation to her home. Bodycam video captured her emotional state as she expressed fear of her husband’s reaction. Police cited her for theft, issued a court summons, and permanently banned her from the store. Indian Woman Ananya Alwani Arrested for Stealing Clothes in US? Know Truth As Video of Mexican Woman Caught Stealing at Coppel Store Goes Viral With Misleading Claim.

Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting at Target Store in US

